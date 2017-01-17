TV ICON BETTY WHITE IS 95 TODAY

Living legend Betty White is 95-years old today.

White was born in Illinois but grew up in Southern California and says after more than 75 years in show business, she’s most proud of the fact that she’s still working.

White is also an animal rights activist, author and comedienne.

She is recognized as the first woman to produce a sitcom, which contributed to her receiving the honorary title of “Mayor of Hollywood” in 1955.

She’s received seven Emmy awards, three American Comedy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild awards and a Grammy.

She has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is a Television Hall of Fame inductee and a Disney Legend.

In in 2013, Guinness World Records recognized White as having the longest television career of any female entertainer.

