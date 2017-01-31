Cirkopolis Contest

Enter for a chance to win tickets to the Cirque Eloize production of Cirkopolis. Click to read more.

Read More

VIDEO: ‘Some Enchanted Afternoon’ starring Ben Heppner Performs LIVE from Zoomer Hall

The New Classical FM was thrilled to welcome Some Enchanted Afternoon starring Ben Heppner, Rebecca Caine, Gary Relyea and our very own Jean Stilwell to Zoomer Hall. Click to watch a full video of the concert.

Read More

Join Bill Anderson on a Tour of Frederic Chopin’s Poland

Join Bill Anderson on a tour and dive into the history of Poland’s greatest composer, Frederic Chopin. Click to read more.

Read More

VIDEO: The New Classical FM FLASH MOB with Moshe Hammer and The Hammer Band

On Sunday January 15th, The New Classical FM, Moshe Hammer and 150 bright and talented Hammer Band program students joined in for a surprise flash mob performance at Yorkdale Mall. Click to watch video.

Read More

ON SALE NOW! Moses Presents Zoomer’s Choice Volume 3: More Great Voices & Vocal Hits

ON SALE NOW! 17 essential hits personally selected by Moses Znaimer on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of his ownership of the station. Click to read more.

Read More

Shakespeare: The Complete Works available exclusively on Classical FM

Now you can own the complete and unabridged collection of Shakespeare’s 37 plays, exclusively through The New Classical FM. Click to read more.
Read More

WHAT'S ON

Wed Feb 1, 2017 03:18pm

3:00pm
The Oasis
7:00pm
A Little Night Music
11:00pm
Nocturne
1:00am
In the Still of the Night
Full Schedule >
Apple StoreAndroid Store

Shows

A Little Night Music

A Little Night Music

Hosted by Kathleen Kajioka

Bill’s Classical Jukebox

Bill’s Classical Jukebox

Hosted by Bill Anderson

Breakfast Classics

Breakfast Classics

Hosted by Bill Anderson

By Request

By Request

Hosted by Paul Thomas

Conductor’s Choice

Conductor’s Choice

Hosted by Kerry Stratton

Destination Classics

Destination Classics

Hosted by Mike Duncan

Dinner Classics

Dinner Classics

Hosted by Kathleen Kajioka

Good Day GTA

Good Day GTA

Hosted by Jean Stilwell Mike Duncan

In the Still of the Night

In the Still of the Night

Hosted by Alexa Petrenko

Nocturne

Nocturne

Hosted by Marilyn Lightstone

Pop Classics

Pop Classics

Hosted by Paul Thomas

Sunday Night at the Opera

Sunday Night at the Opera

Hosted by Alexa Petrenko

Sunday Night with the TSO

Sunday Night with the TSO
The Chopin Liszt

The Chopin Liszt
The Classical Chartz

The Classical Chartz

Hosted by Mike Duncan

The Oasis

The Oasis

Hosted by Kerry Stratton

Zero to 1800

Zero to 1800

Hosted by Michael Kramer

Zoomer Report

Zoomer Report

Hosted by Libby Znaimer

News

More News

The Arts

More Arts

Live Concert Videos

More Videos

Events

Shows

A Little Night Music

A Little Night Music

Hosted by Kathleen Kajioka

Bill’s Classical Jukebox

Bill’s Classical Jukebox

Hosted by Bill Anderson

Breakfast Classics

Breakfast Classics

Hosted by Bill Anderson

By Request

By Request

Hosted by Paul Thomas

Conductor’s Choice

Conductor’s Choice

Hosted by Kerry Stratton

Destination Classics

Destination Classics

Hosted by Mike Duncan

Dinner Classics

Dinner Classics

Hosted by Kathleen Kajioka

Good Day GTA

Good Day GTA

Hosted by Jean Stilwell Mike Duncan

In the Still of the Night

In the Still of the Night

Hosted by Alexa Petrenko

Nocturne

Nocturne

Hosted by Marilyn Lightstone

Pop Classics

Pop Classics

Hosted by Paul Thomas

Sunday Night at the Opera

Sunday Night at the Opera

Hosted by Alexa Petrenko

Sunday Night with the TSO

Sunday Night with the TSO
The Chopin Liszt

The Chopin Liszt
The Classical Chartz

The Classical Chartz

Hosted by Mike Duncan

The Oasis

The Oasis

Hosted by Kerry Stratton

Zero to 1800

Zero to 1800

Hosted by Michael Kramer

Zoomer Report

Zoomer Report

Hosted by Libby Znaimer

Show Hosts

Alexa Petrenko

Alexa Petrenko

Host of "Sunday Night at the Opera"

Bill Anderson

Bill Anderson

Host of "Bill’s Classical Jukebox" "Breakfast Classics"

Jean Stilwell

Jean Stilwell

Host of "Good Day GTA"

John van Driel

John van Driel
Kathleen Kajioka

Kathleen Kajioka

Host of "A Little Night Music"

Kerry Stratton

Kerry Stratton

Host of "Conductor’s Choice"

Libby Znaimer

Libby Znaimer

Host of "Zoomer Report"

Marilyn Lightstone

Marilyn Lightstone

Host of "Nocturne"

Michael Kramer

Michael Kramer

Host of "Zero to 1800"

Mike Duncan

Mike Duncan

Host of "Good Day GTA"

Paul Thomas

Paul Thomas

Host of "Pop Classics"