Listen to The Quiz of the Bumblebee for a Chance to Win a Trip to Aruba!
Listen to The Quiz of the Bumblebee weekday mornings in January for your chance to win a one week all-inclusive getaway at “Barcelo Aruba” in breathtaking Aruba. Click to read more.
The 8th Annual Holiday Hope Fund a GREAT Success
Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of our listeners this year we raised $39,226.00! Click to read more.
ON SALE NOW! Moses Presents Zoomer’s Choice Volume 3: More Great Voices & Vocal Hits
ON SALE NOW! 17 essential hits personally selected by Moses Znaimer on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of his ownership of the station. Click to read more.
Shakespeare: The Complete Works available exclusively on Classical FM
The New Classical FM Pet of the Week – Heli
Heli is such a silly bird, who loves to sing and screech! Heli will need a large enclosure as...Read more
Quiz of the Bumblebee: The Week of January 9
Weekdays from 5am-10am listeners have a chance to win! Simply call in to the Good Day GTA show with...Read more
The Oasis Giveaway: The Week of January 9
Listen in for the cue to call with Kerry Stratton and you could win! This week’s prize: A pair...Read more
Bill’s Classical Jukebox Giveaway: The Week...
Tune in to Bill’s Classical Jukebox weekdays from 10am-3pm and call for your chance to win! Call 416 507...Read more
Ontario Philharmonic Presents Dvorak Cello...
(Photo Credit: Marco Ayala) William Molina-Cestari was captivated by music at a very early age. He read music notes even...Read more
Disability after Emergency
It is a dangerous time for older Zoomers and researchers want to do something about it. A study out...Read more
Fences
Fences Denzel Washington, director August Wilson, script Starring: Denzel Washington(Troy), Viola Davis (Rose), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Jim Bono), Jovan...Read more
Hidden Figures
Hidden Figures Theodore Melfi, director and co-script w/Alison Schroeder based on the book by Margot Lee Shetterly Starring: Taraji...Read more
Passengers
Passengers Morten Tyldum, director Jon Spaihts, script Starring: Jennifer Lawrence (Aurora), Chris Pratt (Jim), Michael Sheen (Arthur), Laurence Fishburne...Read more
Julieta
Julieta Pedro Almodovar, director & script based on short stories by Alice Munro from her book Runaway Starring: Emma...Read more
Neruda
Neruda Pablo Larrain, director Guillermo Calderon, script Starring: Luis Gnecco (Pablo Neruda), Gael Garcia Bernal (Oscar), Alfredo Castro (Gabriel...Read more
La La Land
La La Land Damien Chazelle, director & script Starring: Ryan Gosling (Sebastian Walker), Emma Stone (Mia Dolan), John Legend...Read more
VIDEO: Tips for Beating Holiday Depression
The holidays can be a rough time for everyone. Not only can it be tough on our bank accounts...Read more
[VIDEO] Composer of the Week: Ensemble Masques
When Kathleen Kajioka is not sharing her love of music with you on The New Classical FM, she is...Read more
VIDEO: Stewart Goodyear Performed Live from The...
A video of this performance will be posted shortly, please check back soon. Proclaimed “a phenomenon” by the Los...Read more
VIDEO: Ensemble Vivant Live from The New Zoomer...
Ensemble Vivant, “Canada’s Chamber Music Treasure” (Toronto Star), receives accolades internationally and is a favourite wherever the group performs....Read more
VIDEO: Ola Gjeilo’s Striking New Video for...
You may have heard our friend and composer Ola Gjeilo on-air with Bill Anderson recently. Check out his stunning...Read more
VIDEO: The New Classical FM says Farewell to John...
After 33 years on air and working behind the scenes as program director of The New Classical FM John...Read more