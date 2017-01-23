TRUMP FULFILLS CAMPAIGN PLEDGE, PULLS U.S. OUT OF T-P-P

On his first business day in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump’s made good on one of his election promises, formally withdrawing the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade deal negotiated by his predecessor but not ratified by the Senate.

(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

Signing the executive order, Trump called the move ”great news for American workers.”

It’s not clear if the president will try to negotiate deals with some or all of the other 11 countries in T-P-P, including Canada.

Reports suggested Trump would also sign an order to formally try to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), but no such document was included in a number of executive orders signed in front of the media Monday morning.

