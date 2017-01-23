TRUMP ADVISER: CANADA SHOULD NOT BE ‘ENORMOUSLY WORRIED’ ABOUT NAFTA

A chief economic adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump huddled with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the federal cabinet retreat in Calgary Monday.

(Todd Korol / Canadian Press)

Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of the Blackstone Group investment firm, who heads the president’s Strategic and Policy Forum, says he told the prime minister not to be ”enormously worried” about Trump’s plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

”Canada has been a great partner for the U.S. for as long as anybody can remember. There may be some modifications, but basically, things should go well for Canada … it’s a model for how trade relations should be, it’s a positive sum game. Canada is well-positioned.”

Another of Trump’s trusted advisers, son-in-law Jared Kushner, is expected to travel to Calgary Tuesday to speak with the Trudeau cabinet.

