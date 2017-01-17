One of the world’s most famous landmarks is getting a major make-over.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris will undergo a 15-year refurbishment, which may end up costing more than $400-million.

The renovation will add new reception areas for better crowd management, in order to reduce line-ups on all levels of the Eiffel Tower.

Some of the elevators will also be upgraded, perhaps as a response to a recent drop in tourist numbers, which may in part be due to the fear of terror attacks.

the iconic structure draws about 7-million visitors a year. The renovation plan is intended to bolster Paris’ bid for the 2024 Olympics and 2025 World Fair.

The post ICONIC EIFFEL TOWER TO UNDERGO $400-MILLION FACELIFT appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.