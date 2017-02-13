HYDRO RELIEF COULD BE ON THE WAY

Reports circulating today indicate the Wynne Liberals are looking at lowering the Global Adjustment charge on your hydro bill, which at the moment represents about 85 per cent of what you pay per kilowatt hour. It also raises the billions of dollars needed to re-refurbish Ontario’s power plants and build new ones.

The Liberal Government at Queen’s Park is also considering shifting programs that help lower income households with hydro bills away from ratepayers to be funded through government revenues.

Energy minister Glen Thibeault says no decision has been made and all options to lower hydro costs, within reason, are under study.

The Zoomer advocacy group CARP has been successful in getting the Wynne Liberals to reconsider their billing practices around hydro – through the HEAT or EAT campaign.

