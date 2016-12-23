Liquor Colour and Hangover

Here’s a tip from scientists on how to avoid a holiday hangover. It may come down to the colour of your preferred tipple.

A study out of Brown University found that bourbon gave drinkers a more severe hangover than vodka. They suffered more headaches, nausea, loss of appetite and thirst.

One reason could be that bourbon contains 37 times more toxic compounds than vodka does, including nasty organic molecules such as acetone, acetaldehyde, tannins and furfural. Researchers say a good rule of thumb for liquors, is that the clearer they are, the less of these substances they contain.

But vodka drinkers aren’t off the hook: Drinkers’ sleep suffered equally with both drinks, as did their performance the morning after on tasks requiring attention and quick responses.