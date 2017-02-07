While the Trudeau government says it’ll consider a recommendation from its own picked advisory council that may see the eligibility age for Old Age Security and the Canada Pension Plan raised by a couple years to 67, it would not surprise Mozes Znaimer if it went to 70.

The president of Zoomer Media and CARP told Zoomer Radio’s ”Fight Back” the idea begins to make sense given Canadians are living longer.

”Creating incentives for people to take their pensions later, I think, is a good idea and I think in some ways these things will settle themselves out because more and more people are discovering that aside from having to work because you have to finance these wonderful extra years, we like to work. We like to have a purpose. We need a purpose in life and in fact it’s when people withdraw frequently from those things which gave them identity that they begin to decline.”

Meanwhile, CARP says any changes to the system should see safeguards for those unable to continue working past age 65 due to declining health and increased protection for those who continue working, with equitable access to benefits in line with their younger colleagues as well as freedom from workplace and hiring discrimination.

The post ZOOMERS’ ADVOCACY GROUP REACTS TO POSSIBLE INCREASE IN RAISING OAS ELIGIBILITY AGE appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.