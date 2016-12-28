At 86, Zoomer actor Robert Wagner has released a book of memories about some of Hollywood’s legendary actresses.

The book is entitled “I Loved Her in the Movies” and encompasses his experiences with the likes of Claudette Colbert, Marilyn Munro, Joan Crawford and Barbara Stanwick…

Wagner says the memoir is intended to offer a warm embrace for the many women who helped him establish a successful career as a leading man or who inspired him professionally and personally in the unforgiving business of acting.

“I Loved Her in the Movies” is published by Viking Press.

The post ZOOMER LEGEND ROBERT WAGNER ON LEGENDARY HOLLYWOOD ACTRESSES appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.