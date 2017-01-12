YRDSB RESPONSE TO RACISM INSUFFICIENT: PARENTS

Parents with students in the York Region District School system says a plan from trustees to address allegations of systemic racism offers no concrete details about how they’ll actually accomplish it.

The board released a draft letter yesterday that responds to concerns raised by Education Minister Mitzie Hunter in November.

The situation came to light after the principal of a public school in Markham published several posts on Facebook about Islam and refugees that some parents reported as offensive. The principal later apologized.

The education minister got involved after numerous parents contacted her office about a lack of transparency in the case.

