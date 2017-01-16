Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne now has the lowest approval rating ever recorded for a sitting Canadian Premier.

Mainstreet Research puts the approval number at 15% compared with 67% who disapprove including 30% who strongly disapprove.

Mainstreet CEO Quito Maggi says his polling shows voters have the perception that Wynne is out of touch and he says that is the kiss of death in politics.

The Mainstreet poll also shows almost 60% of those surveyed want Wynne to resign. Liberal strategists says in reality Wynne does understand and she’s staying around to fight the next provincial election.

The next Ontario provincial election is in June of next year.

The post WYNNE’S POPULARITY HIS HISTORIC LOW appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.