WHO’S IN AND WHO’S OUT AT DONALD TRUMP INAUGURATION

The Beach Boys are the latest to confirm they are considering Donald Trump’s offer to perform at the January 20th inauguration ceremony. The Radio City Rockettes are in, despite that fact that some members are refusing to perform. One member of the famed dance troupe wrote on social media that she’s embarrassed and disappointed by the gig triggering calls for a boycott. Madison Square Garden Company, which employs the dancers, denies dancers will be fired if they refuse to perform. They claim the dancers can sign up voluntarily. The union that represents the dancers has not publicly responded. The Rockettes who choose to attend will join the Mormon Tabernacle Choir at the swearing-in ceremony. Elton John and KISS want no part of the event.

