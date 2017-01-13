WETTLAUFER INVESTIGATION WIDENS

The OPP confirms their looking into any suspicious death that occurred in nursing homes where Elizabeth Wettlaufer worked.

Wettlaufer is the former nurse who is facing 8 first degree murder charges in the deaths of elderly nursing home residents in Woodstock and London.

Police are focusing on Telfer Place in Paris, Ontario, where an elderly woman almost died when her blood sugar levels crashed suddenly and unexpectedly. Wettlauffer worked there at the time.

Police are also looking at anything suspicious that occurred when she worked at other nursing homes in Brantford and Port Dover.

Wettlaufer is to appear in court today.

