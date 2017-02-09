WEST END AND BROADWAY START ALEC McCOWN DIES AT 91

Broadway and west end star Alec McCowen…who enjoyed global success with a one-man show about the life of Jesus, has died.

McCowen trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London and performed at the Old Vic alongside Dames Judi Dench and Maggie Smith.

He also did a one-man show about Rudyard Kipling that went to Broadway in the 1980s.

For all his acclaim in classical and dramatic roles he once said he wanted to be an entertainer; in fact wanted to be the next Jack Benny.

Alex McCowan was 91

