TWO-THIRDS OF CANADIANS GENERALLY SATISFIED WITH CURRENT VOTING SYSTEM

Electoral reform is not necessarily a priority for most Canadians.

A new national online survey suggests about two thirds of Canadians are generally satisfied with the nation’s democracy, but just as many think the political parties should make decisions collaboratively.

The mydemocracy.ca poll was released yesterday and summarizes that Canadians are open to options to express their preferences with greater specifics, but not if the result is a ballot that is more difficult to interpret.

The results are likely to add more uncertainty to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s 2015 campaign promise to change the first-past-the-post voting system before the next federal election.

An all-party committee has already recommended a proportional voting system, but the governing Liberals say they are weighing all the options before making a decision.

