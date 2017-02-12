Toronto voters appear split between the provincial Liberal and Progressive Conservatives. According to the Forum Research poll, if a provincial election was held today, the PC’s and Liberals are in a statistical tie among decided voters. The Liberals would get about 34 percent of the votes and 35 percent for the Conservatives and the NDP trail with 22 percent. The president of Forum Research says the Conservatives in Toronto should really hope for better results against the Liberals given Kathleen Wynn’s historically low approval rating. In a separate Forum Research Poll, John Tory’s approval rating is shrinking. Tory’s approval has slippped below half at 46 percent, 29 percent or about a one third disapprove of the job he’s doing and 25 percent of those polled say they don’t know. The same poll shows that the gap between Tory, and Doug Ford, his perceived rival, is shrinking but Doug Ford still hasn’t confirmed his decision to run in the 2018 municipal election. Tory remains the number one choice among decided voters at 49 percent while 30 percent say they’d choose Ford.

The post TWO POLLS REFLECT POPULARITY OF TORONTO POLITICIANS appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.