TV, FILM, STAGE DIRECTOR, PRODUCER, WRITER JEFFREY HAYDEN, DIES AT 90

Jeffrey Hayden, a long-time director, producer, writer for TV, film and the stage, has died after a year of cancer treatment.

He passed Christmas Eve at the age of 90, surrounded by family including his wife of 65 years, Oscar-winning actress Eva Marie Saint.

(Paul Archuleta / Film Magic / Getty Images)

While his name may not be familiar his work is to many Zoomers.

Hayden worked on episodes of a long list of TV series, including ”The Andy Griffith Show,” ”Leave It to Beaver,” ”Lassie,” ”Dennis the Menace,” ”Please Don’t Eat the Daisies,” ”The Donna Reed Show,” ”77 Sunset Strip,” ”Route 66,” ”Mannix,” ”Peyton Place,” ”Quincy,” ”Ironside,” ”Cagney & Lacey,” and ”Magnum, P.I.”

Hayden also directed his wife on TV and in plays.

