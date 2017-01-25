TSX CLOSE TO RECORD HIGH BUT DOW BLOWS PAST IT

The Toronto stock market finished only 14 points below its record close – slowed down by sharp declines in gold and materials stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained 33.15 points at 15,643.84 – after surpassing the record in the morning – but then pulling back in the afternoon.

The benchmark’s record close of 15,657.63 was set on September 3, 2014.

But it was a record-breaking day in U-S markets – as the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 20,000 points for the first time – gaining 155.80 points, or 0.78 per cent – at 20,068.51- with gains in banks and other financial companies.

The Canadian dollar rallied for a third day in a row, climbing 0.55 of a cent to 76.53 cents U-S.

Crude oil dipped 43 cents at US$52.75 – and gold dropped $13 at US$1,197.80 per ounce.

