TRUMP’S RESPONSE TO ‘PUTIN’S A KILLER’ COMMENT LEAVES BOTH DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS STUNNED

U.S. Democrats and Republicans alike are taking issue with President Donald Trump’s comparison of Russian Leader Vladimir Putin and the U.S.

During an interview with Bill O’Reilly of Fox News, Trump said he respects Putin, which prompted O’Reilly to say “Putin’s a killer”, which led to Trump’s shocking comment, “A lot of killers, we got a lot of killers, what do you our country’s so innocent.”

Reaction was swift. Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar says she doesn’t think there’s any comparison and she resents that Trump would say anything like that.

The Senate’s top Republican Mitch McConnell distanced himself from Trump’s comments, saying “Putin is a former KGB agent and a thug. He was not elected in a way that most people would consider a credible election. The Russians annexed Crimea, invaded Ukraine and messed around in the American elections. There’s no equivalency between the way the Russians conduct themselves and the way the United States does.”

Trump has long expressed a wish for better ties with Moscow.

