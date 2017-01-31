TRUMP TRAVEL BAN IN U.S. TO BE FOCUS OF EMERGENCY DEBATE IN HOUSE OF COMMONS TUESDAY NIGHT

Members of Parliament will hold an emergency debate in the House of Commons this evening on the impact of a travel and immigration crackdown in the U.S.

House Speaker Geoff Regan has granted the request from NDP MP Jenny Kwan, who said the executive order imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday will have “disastrous” implications for travellers around the world, including those fleeing persecution, conflict and war.

Trump has prompted mass confusion and global outrage by signing an executive order that barred people from Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and Libya from entering the U.S. for three months.

The governing Liberals in Ottawa have assured dual citizens with a Canadian passport that they can travel to the U.S. but the president of the Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers worries that verbal directives may not be conveyed between state departments and frontline border officers.

Mitch Goldberg urges the federal government to seek assurance in writing in light of the mass confusion and lack of communication and coordination to date.

