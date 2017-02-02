TRUMP TELLS ISRAEL TO HOLD OFF ON SETTLEMENTS

U.S. president Donald Trump has unexpectedly shifted his stance on Israel – warning prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hold off on settlement construction.

Trump has made support for Israel a cornerstone of his foreign policy.

The White House said in a statement : “While we don’t believe the existence of settlements is an impediment to peace – the construction of new settlements or the expansion of existing settlements beyond their current borders – may not be helpful in achieving that goal.”

