A judge in Hamilton, who wore a hat with Donald Trump’s slogan in a courtroom last November, is no longer being assigned cases.

(John Rennison / The Hamilton Spectator)

The Ontario Court of Justice says Justice Bernd Zabel stopped hearing cases just before Christmas.

The incident raised concerns about his impartiality, and complaints about the incident were filed to the Ontario Judicial Council, a body that investigates the conduct of provincially appointed judges.

Zabel later called his behaviour a ”lapse in judgement,” and issued an apology to the courts, the bar and his colleagues.

The post TRUMP HAT WEARING JUDGE NO LONGER HEARING CASES appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.