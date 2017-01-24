U.S. President Donald Trump’s pen has been at it again – this time signing executive orders to move ahead with construction on the Keystone X-L and Dakota Access pipeline projects.

(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

He says Washington’s going to renegotiate some of the terms of the projects.

This does not mean construction’s a go though as opponents are expected to keep up the fight.

The Trudeau government has its fingers crossed as Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr says the project would mean 4,500 jobs for Canada.

Keystone X-L was blocked in 2015 by former president Barack Obama, who said it would undercut American efforts to reach a global climate change deal.

The post TRUMP GIVES GREEN LIGHT TO KEYSTONE X-L, DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINES appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.