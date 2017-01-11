TRUMP CALLS REPORT RUSSIA HAS DIRT ON HIM ”FAKE NEWS”

The news conference, his first since winning the U.S. presidential election, was supposed to focus on potential conflicts of interest with his business, but instead was dominated by an unsubstantiated report Russians had compromising dirt on him.

Donald Trump dealt with it right from the start reprimanding those news organizations for publishing and broadcasting the material.

(Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

”I think it’s a disgrace that information would be let out. It’s all fake news, it’s phony stuff, it didn’t happen.”

He refused to take a question from a CNN reporter, calling his organization ”fake news.”

A spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin also denied the allegations.

Asked about his relationship with Putin, Trump boasted it’s an improvement over America’s current ”horrible relationship” with Russia and did not criticize Moscow for any meddling in the election.

“If Putin likes Donald Trump, guess what folks, that’s called an asset not a liability. I don’t know if I’m going to get along with Vladimir Putin, I hope I do, but there’s a good chance I won’t”.

Trump did also announce he’ll relinquish control of the family business to his sons, put his business assets in a trust and take other steps to distance himself from his business.

