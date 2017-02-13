TRUDEAU, TRUMP TACKLE TRADE, BORDER SECURITY DURING MEETING

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump touched on trade and border security during their first face-to-face meeting in Washington.

They were asked about both during the joint news conference that followed.

(Globe and Mail)

The prime minister was asked by an American reporter if he feels the president’s moratorium on immigration has any merit on security grounds.

Trudeau did not step on his host’s toes.

“The last thing Canadians expect is for me to come down and lecture another country on how they choose to govern themselves. My role, our responsibility, is to continue to govern in such a way that reflects Canadians approach and be a positive example in the world.”

As for the North American Free Trade Agreement, Trump says the U.S. has a ”very outstanding” trade relationship with Canada.

”We’ll be tweaking it. We’ll be doing certain things that are gonna benefit both of our countries. It’s a much less severe situation than is taking place on the southern border. For many, many years the transaction (NAFTA) was not fair to the United States.”

The president adds the U.S. is going to work with Mexico and make it a fair deal for both parties.

