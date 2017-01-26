TRUDEAU PUSHES FOR CANADIAN VALUES IN TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH TRUMP

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it’s too soon to predict how the trade policies of America’s new Trump Administration will affect the Canadian economy.

In Saskatoon at his latest town-hall event last night, Trudeau said his priority is to highlight to Washington the benefits and balance of Canada-U.S. trade and how our economies are tied closely together.

“They expect us to stay true to the values and principals that make us proud to be Canadian and understand that diversity is a source of strength, that openness to the world is a good thing,” explained Trudeau.

Trudeau explained that any increase in trade barriers would not be in the best interest of the U.S. or Canada.

U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to renegotiate the North America Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, and slap tariffs on some imports.

