TRUDEAU KICKS OFF CROSS COUNTRY, ELECTION CAMPAIGN-STYLE TOUR

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s campaign-style trip started Thursday in eastern Ontario.

At every stop, he shook hands, chatted, posed for photos.

(Canadian Press)

During a town hall meeting in Kingston he was challenged on several fronts – the welfare of Indigenous Canadians, military exports, subsidies or the fossil-fuel industry, electoral reform and support for the manufacturing sector.

Speaking to reporters, the prime minister revealed he and his family took Aga Khan’s private helicopter to his friend’s secluded Bahamian island for a Christmas vacation.

Trudeau does not believe there’s an ethics problem and is prepared to discuss it with ethics commissioner Mary Dawson.

The Ontario portion of the tour continues Friday and ends in London.

He’ll continue to other provinces before joining his cabinet for meetings in Calgary.

