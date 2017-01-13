Some Alberta politicians are getting riled up over remarks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made Friday about the oilsands at a town hall meeting. Premier Rachel Notley says Alberta’s oilsands aren’t finished for a good while yet. She posted a video message after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was taken to task for talking about phasing out the oilsands at his outreach tour in Peterborough. Notley didn’t mention Trudeau by name, but touted the construction of recently approved pipelines and said the oilsands will power the economy for generations to come. Wildrose Leader Brian Jean called Trudeau’s comments a “direct attack” on Alberta. Also today, the Prime Minister continued to be dogged with questions from reporters about a helicopter flight he took while on Christmas vacation. For a second day he’s defending his use of the private helicopter that flew him and his family to a Caribbean island owned by the wealthy philanthropist, Aga Khan. The Conflict of Interest Act and Trudeau’s own guidelines prohibit use of sponsored travel in private aircraft. But Trudeau says the chopper was the only way to get to Bell Island. Late Friday in Toronto, the Prime Minister met with students from La Loche, Saskatchewan, the site of a shooting last year that left four dead. He also toured the Toronto Raptors training facility.

PHOTO: CBC NEWS

The post TRUDEAU FEELS HEAT ON DAY 2 OF OUTREACH TOUR appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.