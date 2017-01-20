TRUDEAU CITES CLOSE TIES IN CONGRATULATING TRUMP

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s congratulating Donald Trump on succeeding Barack Obama by reminding him of Canada’s historically close relations with its southern superpower neighbour.

He issued a statement says ”Canada and the United States have built one of the closest relationships between any two countries in the world. This enduring partnership is essential to our shared prosperity and security.”

Trudeau also reminded the new president of the ”robust” trade, investment and economic ties that support millions of jobs on both sides of the border.

The prime minister says they both want to build economies where the middle class, and those working hard to join it, have a fair shot at success.

”Canada and the United States have unparalleled co-operation on matters of national security, and have always worked side by side to protect our citizens and ensure our shared border is secure.”

The prime minister also said he looks forward to working with Trump’s administration as well as Congress, state and local governments ”to restore prosperity to the middle class on both sides of the border, and to create a safe and more peaceful world.”

Earlier Friday, Trudeau urged the mayors of Canada’s biggest cities to keep close ties with with American counterparts to maintain an open border with the U.S.

