Convicted last year in the deaths of an Alberta couple in the summer of 2010, Travis Vader has been sentenced.

The 44-year-old Vader is going to prison for life with no chance of parole for seven years.

(CBC)

Before learning his sentence, the judge asked if he had anything to say.

”This court has convicted an innocent man,” Vader said from the prisoner’s box. ”And I will continue to fight until I can clear my name.”

The bodies of Lyle and Marie McCann have never been found.

The couple, in their 70s, were beginning a road trip to B.C. when they disappeared after stopping at a gas station in St. Albert.

(CBC)

Their burned out RV was found two days later at a campsite near Edson, Alberta.

The McCann’s son Bret says the sentence means Vader will spend the prime years of his life behind bars and the public will be protected from him.

But he adds the family remains haunted by uncertainty.

”We don’t know exactly what happened July 3, 2010 (the last day the McCanns were seen alive), and we may never.”

The post TRAVIS VADER GETS LIFE FOR KILLING SENIOR ALBERTA COUPLE appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.