TRAVEL ADVISORY ISSUED AS SNOW AND RAIN MOVE TOWARD THE G-T-A TUESDAY

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for tonight and Tuesday.

Snow is expected to develop tonight over southwestern Ontario – and move eastward to reach the Greater Toronto Area early Tuesday morning. Accumulations near 10 cm are likely in many areas – before the snow changes to rain late in the afternoon over the G-T-A and brief freezing rain is possible in some areas – during the changeover from snow to rain.

There may be a significant impact to the Tuesday morning commute and possibly the afternoon one as well.

Untreated roads may become snow covered and slippery – so drivers should plan for extra time to reach their destination.

