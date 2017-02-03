TORY WANTS ACTION TO HELP LIVE MUSIC VENUES

Mayor John Tory has weighed in on the decline in live music venues in Toronto after Hugh’s Room shut down and the Silver Dollar Room announced it was closing.

The Mayor says that while he shares the disappointment of musicians, music fans, and the music community, he wants the community to know that the city takes the matter extremely seriously.

The matter will be on the agenda when the Toronto Music Advisory Council meets February 13th. In the meantime, Toronto council has passed a motion that aims to protect Toronto’s venues, has asked staff to focus on helping the city’s nighttime economy and look at ways to create and maintain live music spaces.

