TORONTO’S THEATRE COMMUNITY MOURNS REYNOLDS AND FISHER

Toronto’s theatre community paid tribute to actresses Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher last night.

The 86 year old Reynolds died of a stroke yesterday in Los Angeles just a day after losing her daughter.

Carrie Fisher brought her one-woman show “Wishful Drinking” to the Royal Alex in 2011. Last night all Mirvish Theatres in the city went dim at 8 o’clock in honour of the actress best known at Princess Leia Organa in the Star Wars films.



Reynolds was married to singer Eddie Fisher. He was the father of her two children and created a scandal when he left her for her best friend Elizabeth Taylor.

Reynold’s son, Todd Fisher, announced his mother’s death saying the stress of Carrie’s passing was too much for her and she suffered a stroke. He added “She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken.”

