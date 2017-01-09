TORONTO’S HUGH’S ROOM GOES DARK

One of Toronto’s more intimate live music venues has gone dark, at least temporarily.

After 16 years of operation, Hugh’s Room on Dundas at Bloor, closed over the weekend.

Virtually anyone who is anyone in the music business has played Hugh’s Room or taken in a show there.

Hugh’s Room was one of the last places to have the full dinner and a show experience and will be particular missed by Toronto’s folk and blues communities.

Owner Richard Carson posted on the Hugh’s Room website, “To all our supporters – performers, audience, and staff – I am sincerely sorry to have to say that Hugh’s Room has reached a point of insolvency. More information will be available over the next few days as to how we can proceed from here, but at this time we are closing our doors until

