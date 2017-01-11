TORONTO’S 401 IN THE TOP 10 WORST TRAFFIC TIE-UPS IN NORTH AMERICA: CAA REPORT

It’s news that may not come as a surprise if you drive the highways around Toronto.

A new report from the Canadian Automobile Association suggests some of Canada’s worst traffic bottlenecks (mostly in Toronto and Montreal) are serious enough to compare with those in major American cities such as New York and Los Angeles.

In fact, the report found that the 401 between the 427 and Yonge Street in Toronto is the most clogged artery in Canada, and ninth on the list in all of Canada and the U.S.

CAA Spokesperson Ian Jack says the research could help policy makers focus their attention on an urgent issue.

“It may be a matter of pouring concrete and asphalt in some cases, but there are a lot of other solutions as well and again, whether that’s metered on-ramps, high occupancy lanes, other ways of addressing these issues, we encourage policy makers to use the whole tool kit, but again focus in on these areas that a clearly of highest impact,” Jack explained.

Canada’s top 20 traffic jams:

1. Toronto, Highway 401 between Highway 427 and Yonge Street

2. Toronto, Don Valley Parkway/Highway 404 between Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue

3. Montreal, Highway 40 between Boulevard Pie-IX and Highway 520

4. Toronto, Gardiner Expressway between South Kingsway and Bay Street

5. Montreal, Highway 15 between Highway 40 and Chemin de la Cote-Saint-Luc

6. Toronto, Highway 401 between Bayview Avenue and Don Mills Road

7. Toronto, Highway 409 between Highway 401 and Kipling Avenue

8. Montreal, Highway 25 between Avenue Souligny and Rue Beaubien

9. Vancouver, Granville Street at SW Marine Drive

10. Vancouver, W Georgia Street between Seymour Street and W Pender Street

11. Toronto, Highway 401 between Don Valley Parkway and Victoria Park Avenue

12. Toronto, Black Creek Drive between Weston Road and Trethewey Drive

13. Toronto, Highway 401 between Mavis Road and McLaughlin Road

14. Montreal, Highway 40 between Highway 520 and Boulevard Cavendish

15. Vancouver, Granville Street between W Broadway Street and W 16th Avenue

16. Montreal, Highway 20 near 1re Avenue

17. Quebec City, Highway 73 between Chemin des Quatre Bourgeois and exit to Avenue Dalquier

18. Toronto, Highway 401 interchange at Highway 427

19. Toronto, Highway 400 at Highway 401

20. Vancouver, George Massey Tunnel on Highway 99

The study also ranked the worst bottlenecks in Canada and the U.S. by hours of delay. Here are the top 10:

1. Chicago, I90 between Roosevelt Road and N Nagle Avenue

2. Los Angeles, I405 between SR22 and I605

3. Los Angeles, I10 between Santa Fe Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard

4. Los Angeles, I405 between Venice Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard

5. Los Angeles, US101 between Franklin Avenue and Glendale Boulevard

6. Los Angeles, I110 between Exposition Boulevard and Stadium Way

7. Los Angeles, US101 between Sepulveda Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard

8. New York and Union City, Lincoln Tunnel between 10th Avenue and John F. Kennedy Boulevard

9. Toronto, Highway 401 between Highway 427 and Yonge Street

10. New York, I95 between I895 and Broadway

The post TORONTO’S 401 IN THE TOP 10 WORST TRAFFIC TIE-UPS IN NORTH AMERICA: CAA REPORT appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.