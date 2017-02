Toronto’s Executive Committee has approved a 2017 operating budget of nearly $10.5 billion, complete with a 2% residential properly tax increase.

The city is still facing a $91 million shortfall.

The $10.46-billion operating budget and the $26.5-billion capital budget will be debated and voted on by council next week.

The post TORONTO’S 2017 OPERATING BUDGET TOPS $10 BILLION appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.