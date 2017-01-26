TORONTO POLICE: SORRY FOR AIDS QUIP

The Toronto Police service has issued an apology to a man, shooting a video of a violent police take-down, who was warned by an officer that could possibly get AIDS.

The unnamed officer from 51 Division confronted Waseem Khan, who had been recording the arrest Tuesday morning near Dundas and Dalhousie Streets.

In a series of tweets released last night, Constable Victor Kwong wrote that the officers comments were wrong saying, “You cannot get HIV/AIDS from spit.”

The division is bringing in an expert to educate officers while a professional standards investigation is underway.

Police spokesman Mark Pugash has also clarified that if somebody is videoing the police and they are not obstructing or interfering, they have every right to film.

