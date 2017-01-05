TORONTO LEAVES NEW YORK, PARIS, LONDON GREEN WITH ENVY

Toronto’s tree canopy is being touted as one of the most luxuriant anywhere.

(City of Toronto)

However, local forestry experts say there’s a lot that still needs to be done to keep the city green.

Researchers at M-I-T recently launched their Treepedia project in collaboration with the World Economic Forum.

Using Google street view, they measured the percentage of land cove4red by trees in a dozen cities around the world.

At 19.5% Toronto ranks 5th … Vancouver took top spot with almost 26%.

The city’s Tree Planting Strategy includes a goal to have 40% of Toronto covered by trees by about 2050.

