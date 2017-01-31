The Toronto Real Estate Board is predicting another year of price increases in the double-digits – along with sales numbers similar to last year – despite a shortage of listings.

TREB expects the average price for all types of housing to soar to about $825-thousand dollars.

And that number is up from $730-and-a-half-thousand in December.



The highest year-over-year price increases will be for low-rise types of housing – such as detached, semi-detached and townhouse units.

And the call is being repeated for the private, public and not-for-profit sectors to look for solutions that will increase the supply of properties for sale – instead of trying to reduce the demand from would-be buyers.

According to the board, active listings at the end of December in the GTA – were at their lowest level since before 2000.

The post TORONTO HOUSE PRICES TO CONTINUE DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASES appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.