TORONTO GEARS UP FOR THE CENTENNIAL CLASSIC

Good news for hockey fans still hoping to take in the Leafs and the Red Wings in Sunday’s Centennial Classic at BMO Field.

Another block of tickets has gone on sale as both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the National Hockey League set to celebrate their 100th anniversaries…

The festivities kick off with a tail gate party at the Ex Saturday morning to be followed by the the Alumni Game in the afternoon.

The Centennial Classic goes New Year’s Day on the rink being created out side at BMO Field. The puck drops at 3.00 pm.

