TORONTO EXPECTED TO SEE FREEZING RAIN TUESDAY

A Special Weather Statement from Environment Canada and a Freezing Rain Warning – predicts that snow, freezing rain and rain will lash the city throughout the day on Tuesday.

The weather agency also says hazardous winter travelling conditions can be expected across southern Ontario.

The forecast calls for accumulations of snow – followed by several hours of freezing rain – turning into rain later in the day.

Environment Canada meteorologist Ria Alsen says in Toronto, the freezing rain is expected to start around 7 or 8 Tuesday morning and last about 6 hours – before changing to just rain.

Alsen says this is a pretty big system and it’ll likely reach as far east as Kingston and Ottawa – and may get as far north as Manitoulin Island and North Bay.

