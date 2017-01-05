TORONTO BREAKS REAL ESTATE SALES RECORD

It was another record year in terms of real estate sales in this city.

The Toronto Real Estate Board says the average home price soared to more than $730,000 last month – up 20% from December of 2015.

The board says strong December sales volume helped make 2016 a record year for realtors in the Greater Toronto Area.

For the full year, The Toronto Real Estate Board sold more than 113-thousand homes through the MLS system.

That’s up nearly 12% from 2015 which was the previous record high.

