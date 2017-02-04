THROAT SINGER GETS FACEBOOK PAGE BACK AFTER BEING BLOCKED BY THE SOCIAL MEDIA POWERHOUSE

An Inuk throat singer from Nunavut had her Facebook page suspended temporarily after she posted a friend’s photo of someone wearing a sealskin coat, and included two hashtags: #wearseal and #eatseal.

Tanya Tagaq, an award-winning throat singer, says Facebook notified her that her page was being blocked for 24 hours, but later in the day on Thursday she received an apology in an email from the social media site, and her page was restored.

In a Tweet, Tagaq says Facebook told her that one of their members “accidentally” removed the post and banned her.

Tagaq is a strong defender of the seal hunt, calling it “a traditional and sustainable livelihood,” but says she’s tangled many times online with its critics.

Tagaq was the winner of the 2014 Polaris Music Prize for her album “Animism.” She combines throat singing with elements of alternative rock and ambient music

