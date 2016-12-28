THIRD OF ONTARIO DRIVERS ADMIT TO TEXTING WHILE AT A RED LIGHT: CAA SURVEY

Police across the province say it’s still considered texting and driving, and illegal, if you pick up your phone to send a message while at a stop light.

But apparently it’s a common practice. A new Canadian Automobile Association poll reveals that one-third of Canadians admit that in the last month, they’ve texted while stopped at a red light.

Steve Kee of the Insurance Bureau of Canada tells Zoomer Radio News, this practice can also lead to accidents.

“I think you can take your foot off the break. You’re not really thinking or fully aware. Plus think of it, your head’s down and someone drives into the back of you and there’s no preparation, so you could be seriously injured that way as well,” Kee explained.

Two thousand Canadians were surveyed by the Canadian Automobile Association.

The CAA’s Jeff Walker says the numbers are troubling, adding the effect of texting at a red light lingers in the mind well after the light turns green.

Texting while driving, even at a red light, is illegal, and is subject to tough distracted-driving fines and demerit points.

