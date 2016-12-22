New details are emerging about the death of Canadian actor Alan Thicke.

The former TV Talk show and sitcom star died after his aorta tore and then ruptured.

The details are in his death certificate which says Thicke’s aorta, the main artery that carries blood from the heart to other parts of the body, ruptured about three hours after tearing.

That is the same condition that took the life of actor John Ritter back in 2003.

The post THICKE DEATH ATTRIBUTED TO RUPTURED AORTA appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.