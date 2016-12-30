THE HONEST EDS ERA COMES TO END IN TORONTO

A Toronto era comes to an end New Year’s Eve when Honest Eds closes its doors at Bathurst and Bloor for the final time.

Your could always find a deal at Honest Eds, but not so much anymore. The shelves are mostly bare and the unique handpainted signs, used to comically and tongue-in-cheekly advertise specials, have mostly been scooped up.

The store closes for the final time, December 31sT at 5 pm, but its influence on the neighbourhood will continue to be felt with a permanent exhibit paying tribute to the iconic store at the Bathurst Subway Station.

The store site is destined to be redeveloped into condo and commercial space.

