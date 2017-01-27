SURVIVORS COMMEMORATE THE LIBERATION OF AUSCHWITZ ON THE 72ND ANNIVERSARY

Dozens of Auschwitz survivors have placed wreaths and flowers at the infamous execution wall at the World War Two Nazi death camp in Poland. They paid tribute to the victims of Hitler’s regime 72 years to the day, after the camp’s liberation on January 27, 1945.

A holocaust survivor places flowers in commemoration of the people killed by the Nazis at the former Auschwitz Germany Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day that marks the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Jan. 27, 1945.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Some of the survivors wore striped scarves reminiscent of the garb prisoners once wore there. They prayed and lit candles at the wall.

Janina Malec is a survivor whose parents were killed at the execution wall. She said as long as she lives, she will come to the wall, describing her yearly visit as a pilgrimage.

In Germany, Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said his nation remains committed to commemorating the genocide, honouring the memory of the victims and taking responsibility for the crimes.

