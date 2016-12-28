SUPERBOWL AD RULING IN THE COURTS

Bell Media and the NFL are heading back to court. They are hoping to reverse a CRTC ruling that bans substituting Canadian ads in place of the popular American TV ads during the Superbowl. Canadian viewers complained to the CRTC about missing the star-studded American TV ads during the game. In its ruling, the CRTC decided substituting Canadian ads in their place would no longer be allowed. But not everyone is happy with the decision. Bell Media owns the right to broadcast the Superbowl in Canada and is hoping the court reverses the CRTC’s decision. The NFL is also going to court to try and reverse the decision. The league and the owners of CTV are hoping the Trudeau government will intervene before the case is heard. The CRTC’s ruling is set to take effect at the February 5th Superbowl. Political leaders on both sides of the border, including Republican presidential hopeful Marco Rubio, have recently begged the government to lift the ban if the CRTC doesn’t reverse course before game day.

