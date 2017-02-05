SUPER BOWL SERVES UP TECH TREATS FOR FANS

The Super Bowl has always been a sporting event that offers us more than just what’s on the playing field.

From a week of field-level interviews to must-see commercials to spectacular halftime shows, the NFL’s championship game usually delivers top value for time spent in front of our television sets.

This year’s Super Bowl 50 in Houston is making sure that the game itself will be viewed like never before.

Fox Sports will be using a total of 38 Ultra HD cameras scattered around the stadium. They’ll be using a mix of 4K and 8K cameras, fiber optic technology, and what’s being described as semi-simulated viewing angles which will put viewers closer to the action than ever before.

There’s also a new overhead Skycam system with augmented reality cameras, along with new player-tracking technology using sensors inside their shoulder pads.

And Fox says there will also be plenty of 3D and virtual reality for fans with appropriate technology.

Add some nachos, some chili, a refreshing beveridge or two as well as Lady Gaga at halftime, and you’ve got youself a fun evening.

