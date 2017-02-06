Any grocery stores in Ontario that don’t sell beer and cider but would like to have apply online by March 10.

The Liquor Control Board’s opening up bidding for 80 additional permits across the province.

The winners will be announced in May with sales expected to begin this summer.

Currently, 130 grocery stores are selling beer and cider with 70 of those also selling wine, under the program launched in December 2015.

Ultimately, beer and cider will be sold in up to 450 and wine in as many as 300 of those stores.

The post SUDS, CIDER COMING SOON TO MORE GROCERY STORES appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.